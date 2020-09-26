Ant Anstead Returns To Instagram Post-separation, Fans Spot Wedding Ring In His Hand

Television presenter Ant Anstead marked his return to the photo and video sharing platform on September 25, 2020, Friday. He took to social media and shared a monochrome picture of himself through his official Instagram handle, a week after his wife Christina Anstead announced their separation. However, eagle-eyed fans of the artist noticed the wedding band in his ring finger. Here is everything you need to know about Ant Anstead’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Ant Anstead returns to Instagram, fans spot a wedding ring

Ant Anstead recently marked his return to Instagram with a monochrome picture. He took to the photo-sharing platform and dropped a snap of himself through his official handle on September 25, 2020, Friday. It features the motor specialist while leaning outside the window of his car. As his arms were hanging out, Ant Anstead’s fans noticed that he had worn the wedding ring. In the caption accompanying his social media post, the TV presenter wrote, “British cars. American TV. On the set (old skool).”

Fans and followers of Ant Anstead pointed out the same and shared their responses in the comment section. Moreover, some of them considered that there was hope in their relationship. Check out the television presenter’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform.

A week ago, Christina Anstead announced her separation from Ant Anstead on social media on September 18, 2020, Friday. She took to the photo-sharing platform and dropped a picture of herself with the latter through her official handle. It features the couple talking a stroll on the beach. Christina Anstead shared the news with her fans and followers about the same by writing, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other, and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us, and our family as we navigate the future.”

According to a report by E! News, a source told the portal that Christina Anstead was disappointed with the split. They added that the 37-year-old never thought that she would get a divorce soon. The source also revealed that Christina Anstead attempted to give it one more channce, but it was clear that things were not going to work.

