Christina Anstead Spotted With Ex-husband Tarek El Moussa At 'Flip Or Flop' Sets

A few days ago, Christina Anstead had announced separation with her second husband Ant Anstead and requested privacy and support by her fans on social media. However, the TV personality was being followed everywhere by paps who have been trying to get her reaction or comment on her life at the moment. Lately, she was spotted with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as the two left the set of Flip or Flop days after she announced her separation with second husband Ant Anstead.

Christina Anstead is back on Flip or Flop sets

Christina Anstead is back on the sets of Flip or Flop which she co-hosts with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Christina Anstead could be seen happy on the sets as she filmed for the latest season of the show. She has been co-hosting with Tarek since 2013.

Christina Anstead and second husband Ant Anstead separated

Christina Anstead had taken to her Instagram account and had announced her separation with husband Ant Anstead. The two had been married in 2018 and had welcomed a baby together in September last year. She posted a picture alongside a caption that read:

Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.

Check out the picture below.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa relationship timeline

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa had been married for seven years before they slit up in December 2016. Together, they have two kids, a daughter named Taylor and a son Brayden. Tarek El Moussa had told US Weekly in an interview that he was sad for Christina Anstead amid her split up with Ant Anstead. Currently, Christina and Tarek are co-hosting Flip or Flop.

Details about Flip or Flop

Flip or Flop is an American reality TV show that follows around formerly married couple Christina and Tarek. Both of them are real estate agents in Orange County, California and the show has been running since 2013. It is available to watch on HGTV.

Tarek El Moussa is engaged to Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae young after having dated for a year. Tarek had recently uploaded a picture with Heather where he was flaunting his “perfect couch” for his new house. Check out the picture below.

Image credits: Christina Anstead Instagram

