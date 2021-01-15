Anthony Mackie Crashes 'WandaVision' Launch Event With A Question For Elizabeth & Paul

Ahead of WandaVision's premiere on Disney+ today, i.e. January 15, 2021, Marvel Studios had hosted a virtual launch event with the MCU series' stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathyrn Hahn, Kat Dennings and Randall Park. However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie decided to crash the virtual premiere event of WandaVision, comprising a QnA session with the show's stars and decided to heckle his Avengers co-stars Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany just before the premiere of WandaVision on Disney+. While Mackie had a humourous question for his 'favourite' Avengers, Olsen and Bettany didn't hold back from giving a rib-tickling answer to him either.

WandaVision stars describe what makes Anthony Mackie their favourite Avenger

Earlier today, Marvel Studios hosted a star-studded WandaVision virtual launch event ahead of the premiere of the much-awaited television miniseries on Disney+. While the premiere event was attended by the entire star cast of the Jac Schaeffer series, multiple big names of MCU, including Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch and Anthony Mackie marked their presence on the virtual event to express their excitement about WandaVision's release and to ask their Avengers co-stars some fun questions.

While Marvel fans are used to witness the Ant-Man actor joke around with his Avengers pals, it was no different this time around either. In a short video clip of Antony M from the virtual event shared by Marvel Studios' Twitter handle, the American actor is heard saying, "Hey guys, so excited to finally see your show. I can’t believe it’s finally coming on". He added, "Since you two are my favourite Avengers, I have a question for you. What makes me your favourite Avenger?"

Paul Bettany was first to respond to Anthony's question as he admirably replied saying, "Well, one of the things, actually a couple of the things I love about your character is his humility. The fact that he never sucks the air out of the room". In addition to that Elizabeth Olsen continued, "I do have to say, I do love your one-offs. You’re very good with coming up with them on the spot and they usually make the picture. So, that I do love about you, Mackie". However, she also decided to pull his Avengers co-star's leg as she concluded saying, "But, you’re not in this one, so sit down".

Take a look:

A fan named “Anthony M.” asked the cast of #WandaVision an interesting question during today’s Virtual Launch Event. pic.twitter.com/fKej3wsR07 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 15, 2021

