'WandaVision' Audience Reviews: Viewers Can't Stop Gushing Over The Much-awaited Show

The makers recently released WandaVision on January 15, 2021. Created by Jac Schaeffer, Matt Shakman is the director of the much-awaited series. WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park in lead roles. The show is based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet and Vision.

The show follows the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision living after the Avengers: Endgame events in the suburbs (2019). The series has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. Netizens have also taken to the microblogging site to give their reviews about the series.

Taking to their respective social media handle, netizens have gone on to give their reviews about the much-awaited show WandaVision. The show has been receiving good reviews about their opinion on the show’s acting skills and storyline. Some of the users commented saying how much they loved the series. While some went on to reveal that the series was so good with their storyline that they would not mind watching it again. Users also went on to trend the hashtag #Wandavision on the microblogging site.

Among the user's comments, one of them wrote, “#WandaVision is one of the craziest, cleverest things @MarvelStudios has done! The sitcoms are great, but it's the mystery behind those which will get everyone talking. #ElizabethOlsen is superb, and director #MattShakman puts himself on the map in a BIG way. @wandavision”.

While the other one said, “My review of the first 3 #WandaVision episodes. The initial entries may disappoint those expecting action or blatant MCU stuff. But they branch out into different genres with bold storytelling and brilliant visuals where the Easter egg hunt is the point”. Check out a few more tweets below.

#WandaVision is one of the craziest, cleverest things @MarvelStudios has done! The sitcoms are great, but it's the mystery behind those which will get everyone talking. #ElizabethOlsen is superb, and director #MattShakman puts himself on the map in a BIG way. @wandavision pic.twitter.com/JyBnOB2Kn5 — Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) January 9, 2021

I’ve been watching WandaVision reviews all day 😭😭😭 — The Ant: ᱬ WandaVision Era ᱬ (@theant02) January 14, 2021

#Wandavision is a blast of a series and a great first forray into television for Marvel Studios, putting on display great writing and imagination as well as performances.



Read more in our spoiler-free review: https://t.co/Z2LQmyNdnl#tv #streaming #disneyplus #marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/kEL4Igr3Li — Keith Noakes is excited for #Sundance2021 (@keithlovemovies) January 15, 2021

Watched first 3 episodes of #WandaVision At first I felt myself getting tired of the 50’s sit com gag. Then it becomes Pleasantville with a hint of Lost. Olsen + Bettany are having a lot of fun. Kathryn Hahn is next level talented. I’m invested now to see where this is going. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) January 15, 2021

Guessing each episode of #WandaVision is a different take on a different sitcom, hence the need for different songs. Each episode will probably have a different theme song. — tvismyescape 📺 (@hershey_bar22) January 15, 2021

My review of the first 3 #WandaVision episodes. The initial entries may disappoint those expecting action or blatant MCU stuff.

But they branch out into different genres with bold storytelling and brilliant visuals where the Easter egg hunt is the point.https://t.co/d0KtjygVjy pic.twitter.com/ckgXbLLSUJ — Rob Dean (@neuroticmonkey) January 15, 2021

The detailed craftsmanship & practicality that went into recreating the spirit of classic sitcoms is absolutely stunning, but the real magic trick is Shakman's mastery over a complex tone. It's hysterical, tense, compelling, otherworldly. One of my FAV MCU entries. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vWHIzdi2hz — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021

Wowowowow. Can't give reviews for #WandaVision but have dived into three episodes and it really is unlike anything Marvel have tried before. The MCU is back and its a lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/jUdAaBQyWD — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) January 9, 2021

Wandavision getting good reviews as it should pic.twitter.com/6IdgCkz7z4 — Brian | WandaVision era (@McuScottLang) January 10, 2021

WandaVision episodes

The first two episodes of WandaVision will be released together on January 15, Friday. WandaVision in India is not yet available in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu. For Marvel movies, Disney India produces local-language dubs, but for Disney+ originals, it has yet to start doing the same. Take a look at WandaVision's release date schedule and time in India.

WandaVision episode 1: Friday 15th January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 2: Friday 15th January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 3: Friday 22nd January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 4: Friday 29th January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 5: Friday 5th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 6: Friday 12th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 7: Friday 19th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 8: Friday 26th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 9 (series finale): Friday 5th March - 1:30 PM IST

