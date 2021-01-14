What Time Does 'WandaVision' Release? Check Out Miniseries' Episode Schedule

American miniseries WandaVision is all set to release on OTT platform, Disney Plus. Created by Jac Schaeffer, the series is directed by Matt Shakman. Based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet and Vision, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park. The show follows the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision living in suburbs after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Take a look at WandaVision release date and release time. Read ahead for more details.

WandaVision release date

WandaVision is slated to release on Jan 15, 2021. The series' first two episodes will premier on Friday on the OTT platform, Disney Plus. The series will release a total of nine episodes till season's finale on March 5, 2021.

Also Read | How many episodes are in 'WandaVision'? When will the first episode premiere?

WandaVision release time

In India, all WandaVision episodes will release at 1:30 PM IST. In UK, the series will premier at 8:00 AM GMT. All WandaVision episodes will premier at 3:00 AM ET and 12:00 AM PT. All Australian fans can watch the series at 6:00 PM on Fridays.

Also Read | Kathryn Hahn on starring in Marvel's 'WandaVision': It's an out-of-body experience

WandaVision on Disney Plus

The first two episodes of WandaVision will release together on Jan 15, Friday. In India, WandaVision will not be available in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu just yet. Disney India creates local-language dubs for Marvel movies, but it has yet to start doing the same for Disney+ originals. One can download all episodes on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar apps for Android and iOS. Take a look at WandaVision's release date schedule and time in India.

WandaVision episode 1: Friday 15th January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 2: Friday 15th January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 3: Friday 22nd January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 4: Friday 29th January - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 5: Friday 5th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 6: Friday 12th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 7: Friday 19th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 8: Friday 26th February - 1:30 PM IST

WandaVision episode 9 (series finale): Friday 5th March - 1:30 PM IST

Also Read | Monica Rambeau and her character development in WandaVision, a new miniseries

WandaVision Trailer

Also Read | 'WandaVision' has more visual effects shots than 'Avengers: Endgame,' claims Paul Bettany

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.