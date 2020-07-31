Anthony Mackie Explains Why He Criticised Marvel Studios: "It Is An Unawareness Problem"

Anthony Mackie criticised and questioned Marvel Studios' hiring process a month ago, saying that most projects he has worked on had a “predominately white” crew. The actor plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been given the mantle of Captain America. Now Mackie explained why he criticised the studios. Read to know.

Anthony Mackie explains why he criticised Marvel Studios on diversity

In a recent interview with a news portal, Anthony Mackie was asked what prompted him to speak out about Marvel Studios not having enough people of colour working on their movies. He said that he does not think what is happening is a racism problem. He thinks it is an “unawareness” problem.

The actor stated that with Marvel, along with most other companies, they feel like they are doing what they should be doing, for people of colour, and in “no way, shape, or form,” is it enough. Mackie mentioned the studios should "put their money where their mouth is".

Referring to himself, Antony Mackie said that Marvel studios cannot cast a “Black dude” as one of their main superheroes and not expect him to have that conversation. He added that it is just in his DNA to have that conversation. The actor stated that it’s a “huge opportunity” for him to be part of the Marvel universe so it is his job to make sure the Marvel universe is “as good as” it can be. The 8 Mile star mentioned that anyone who is big in their industry if they have a party at their house, their party is “98 percent white”. If someone goes to their office and their office is “98 percent white,” that reflects their reality, he noted.

Anthony Mackie was also asked about his feelings on getting the mantle of Captain America, the role previously played by Chris Evans. He said that it was “humbling,” just simply because of his background and where he came from. The actor stated that it is even “more humbling” considering where they are as a country. He mentioned that Marvel studios has done “a lot as far as actors” in front of the camera are concerned. He cited the example of having Captain America pass the shield to a “Black guy”. Every studio has to do more about ushering more people into the business, Mackie noted.

Anthony Mackie will next be seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series, along with Sebastian Stan. It is said to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and will be linked with the MCU. The series also cast Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker, a militaristic successor to Captain America. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series will stream on Disney+ platform.

