'Captain America: Civil War' Star Anthony Mackie Says MCU Crews Are 'predominantly White'

Actor Anthony Mackie started off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as The Falcon and will be soon picking up the mantle of Captain America which was previously helmed by Chris Evan. Fans have been excited about the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ever since it was announced as it will explore further the characters of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Now, actor Anthony Mackie has come forward and criticised Marvel's hiring process behind the camera revealing that the crew of several MCU films he has worked in has been predominantly white.

Anthony Mackie criticises Marvel's hiring

Anthony Mackie made some shocking revelations during his Actors on Actors interview with Daveed Diggs. The actor revealed that with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, he is the lead actor, so it puts him in the position where he can ask questions about the hiring process and get involved in a certain level. It pains the Pain & Gain actor to have worked in Marvel projects where every director, producer, stunt person, costume designer, PA and crew member has been white, as revealed by Anthony Mackie himself.

Image courtesy - Still from Captain America: Civil War

Mackie questioned the logic behind hiring an all-black crew for Black Panther. The actor stated that when Black Panther was an undergoing project, it was helmed by a black director, producer, stunt choreographers, and crew members which deemed to be the 'most racist' thing by Anthony Mackie. He questioned the decision asking whether Marvel thinks that black creative and crew members are not good enough for a film that has an almost all-white cast.

On the other hand, Marvel has reportedly been working to diversify its films by the inclusion of various actors and directors belonging to different ethnicities. MCU's future projects like Shang Chi and The Eternals feature a diverse cast and crew, with the latter having an almost all-Asian cast. Marvel is also bringing in more female directors and reportedly aiming to produce female-oriented superhero films in the future which is evident with Thor: Love and Thunder which will feature Natalie Portman picking up the mantle of Lady Thor.

