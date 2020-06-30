Anthony Mackie Says 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Series Is Like 6-hour Marvel Movie

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is an upcoming web series on Disney+ and set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, respectively. Mackie recently revealed that the show is like a Marvel movie. Read to know more.

The Falcone and The Winter Soldier to be like a Marvel film

In a conversation with Daveed Diggs via a news portal, Anthony Mackie opened up about the forthcoming Marvel superhero series. He said The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will look like a six-hour Marvel movie. The actor mentioned that they are shooting it exactly like a film. Mackie stated that everybody who had worked on TV before said that they never worked on a TV show like this. He said that the way in which they were shooting, he feels it is exactly like they were shooting a movie cut up into the show. He noted that instead of a two-hour film, the show is like a six or eight-hour movie.

Anthony Mackie talked about the effort that is put in by the production crew for the series. He said that Marvel films are like a “summer camp” and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was no different. He mentioned that it was the same group of people, coming together to make the series work. The actor stated that the stunt stuff and everything else is “just on another level”. Mackie added that with every show and every movie, Marvel studios push the limit. He is hopeful that they would return to shooting soon.

The filming of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was halted due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, most portion of the series is completed with just a few parts left. Anthony Mackie opened up on how the lockdown affected the production. He said that they were in Europe and everything “got crazy” in Europe first. So the government shut down the production two weeks prior to the U.S. was shutdown.

Anthony Mackie said that it was really amazing because he feels like they are the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. He mentioned that his experience has always been that it is a Marvel production and they could “shoot forever,” but this time the authorities refused. The actor stated that it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. However, Mackie noted that it was a lot of fun shooting The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is created by Malcolm Spellman. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The show also features Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker with others. It is speculated to begin streaming on Disney+ from August 2020.

