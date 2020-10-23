Anthony Mackie Recalls His First Humorous Encounter With Late Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman's death came as a shocker to millions of fans the actor had garnered after his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Panther. Chadwick was diagnosed with cancer and battled it for years before passing away, but kept his diagnosis and treatment a secret from the world. While the actor's fanbase and his castmates from Black Panther are coming to terms with his sudden passing, Anthony Mackie, the star who will be featuring in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney Plus opened up about how he met Chadwick Boseman for the first time back in 1998.

Chadwick Boseman and Anthony Mackie's first meet

Mackie was speaking in an interview with ET when he was asked to share some memories about Chadwick Boseman. The actor replies back saying that he has a number of them, which date back as long as 1998. Mackie revealed that he was bought to Howard University from Juilliard by her then-girlfriend who introduced him to Chadwick, who was back then directing a play. He revealed that the first time he met Chadwick, he was spinning in a chair trying to get in his vibe to direct the play. Whereas, Chad did not even respond to Mackie until he was done spinning from the chair.

Anthony then went on to reveal that he then recalled this instance with Chadwick where he stated that he does not want to speak about it as he was going through a lot at a young age. As of now, Mackie is busy transitioning from the character of Falcon to become Captain America. This will be the first time in mainstream media where an actor of the black descent will play the character of Captain America and Mackie evidently wants to set an example with his portrayal, similar to Chadwick's impact on mainstream culture with Black Panther.

Back in 2019, Mackie had sat done for an interview with ComicBook.com where he'd revealed that for him to be a black man and be given an opportunity to play Captain America is monumental. he actor had expressed that there is a lot of history of pain and triumph which goes behind him playing the iconic American superhero. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will hit Disney Plus soon.

