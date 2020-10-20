Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Responds To Sequel News Without Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43, after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor was to return as King of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther 2. There have been several rumours going around how the sequel will take place without Boseman. Now Letitia Wright, who played T’Challa’s sister Shuri, shared her thought about the upcoming film.

Letitia Wright on doing Black Panther sequel without Chadwick Boseman

In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter, Letitia Wright addressed the chatters about previously announced Black Panther II. She said that they are still mourning Chadwick Boseman’s death, so it is not something she even wants to think about. The actor stated that the thought of doing the sequel without Boseman is kind of strange to her. Wright mentioned that they are just grieving at the moment, so it is trying to find the light in the midst of it.

Letitia Wright talked about the project following a lot of rumours doing the rounds. It is said that CGI would be used to mark Chadwick Boseman’s presence in Black Panther 2. The technology will give closure to the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Then the mantle would be taken by his sister Shuri played by Letitia Wright. However, no news is confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios.

Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa / Black Panther in the MCU with Captain America: Civil War (2016). He then appeared in a solo film, Black Panther (2018), which garnered many praises from the audiences. The late actor went on to essay the King of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Letitia Wright also features as Shuri in Black Panther, Infinity War and Endgame.

Black Panther II was announced on August 24, 2019, at Disney’s D2 Expo. Ryan Coogler would be making his return as the director. The project was under the early development stage. It was speculated that Doctor Doom would be the main villain of the film, making the character’s MCU debut. Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

