Apple Drops Teaser Of Sci-fi Series 'Foundation' Based On Isaac Asimov's Epic Work; WATCH

Apple Inc's 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) took place virtually for the first time, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, on Monday evening at 10:30 PM IST. The much-anticipated event announced the new Apple TV+ web series titled Foundation based on the hard science-fiction written by author Isaac Asimov in 1951. They also released the teaser of the series which boasts of all sorts of the visual grandeur of a science-fiction film — with stunning backgrounds and aliens.

In the teaser, co-producer of the show David Goyer, known for writing and producing Batman films-- Dark City (1998), Batman Begins (2005) and The Dark Knight (2008)-- spoke about the choice of Asimov's novel and it integrates with Apple Inc.'s purpose.

He says, "People have been trying to make 'Foundation' for over 50 years. 'Foundation' was an enormous influence for Star Wars. It was the greatest science fiction works of all time. the story is sprawling, the scope is sprawling. It unfolds over the course of a thousand years. If ever there were a company that was hoping to sort of, better people's lives through technology, through connectivity, it's Apple. And that's something very much that Asimov was hoping to do."

As per the makers, "the series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, 'Foundation' chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire".

Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy nominee Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. The series is executive-produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross. The series is produced by Skydance Television. Foundation is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ sometime in 2021.

Apart from the announcement of the Apple TV show, the WWDC also saw a number of key Apple software announcements pertaining to its flagship iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and other products.

