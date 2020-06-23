WWDC Highlights: Everything That Was Announced At The WWDC 2020 Day 1

Apple's 2020 WWDC Keynote opted to become a ritual event but did not break the tradition of introducing new software features along with a few other key announcements. The company was expected to showcase the latest lineup of their iOS 14, iPad OS 14, WatchOS 7, and various other exciting additions which will be seen in Apple's lineup in near future. Below is the summary of all the new additions introduced at Apple's WWDC virtual event 2020.

iOS 14 announced

The first and possibly the most interesting announcement made in WWDC was the operating system for iPhones. The company has added a number of new features to the operating system with iOS 14 like App Library, Widgets, Smart Stack, Picture-in-Picture mode, and various others. The most exciting feature in iOS 14 will be automated App Library which allows users to conveniently access their installed applications. The latest iOS also features a redesigned Siri application which now does not use the entirety of the home page as it used to.

iPadOS 14 announced

The latest iPadOS 14 by Apple introduces an all-new compact design fro incoming FaceTime and phone calls, Search to help users stay focused on the task in hand and Siri interactions. Apps have been given new sidebars and toolbars which allows them to become streamlined and powerful. The all-new compact design gives the iPad the latest touch of minimalistic yet effective features.

watchOS 7 announced

The latest addition in the watchOS by Apple has focussed predominantly on fitness. The latest update allows users to customise and configure watch faces which can help in giving the device an aesthetic or minimalistic user interface, according to the user's preference. The latest support of Dance Mode has also been added. Whereas the latest sleep and handwashing detection modes have been furthermore added to the watchOS 7.

macOS Big Sur announced

Besides iOS14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7, Apple also introduced the next version of Macs called macOS Big Sur. The applications in the operating system have been given a redesign along with major updates that make better use of the screen space and offer a better user experience overall. Notification Centre has also been updated in the latest macOS Big Sur.

