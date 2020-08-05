Jason Momoa Restores Wife Lisa Bonet's First Car That She Bought In 1965; Watch Video

American actor-model Jason Momoa gave a surprise to wife Lisa Bonet as he restored her first-ever car. In a brief seven-minute-thirteen-second long video, he explained the importance of that car in his wife's life. He said, "This is the first car she ever bought. It’s one of three ever made and it has a lot of custom parts to it". He further added, "I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one".

Lisa Bonet's first car

Interestingly, restoring Lisa Bonet's first car, Jason Momoa said that it was a 'very special project' for him. Later, the video gave a detailed glimpse of the mechanics restoring the car; from cleaning to setting up new parts inside the engine. As the video progressed, Jason was seen inspecting the rebuilt car.

While inspecting the car he also hugged it while looking at the camera with an all smiling face. He was also seen looking at a few old photographers of the car. He added, "I never thought that it would look this". Momoa also admitted that he is excited to see his wife's face while riding in the car which she bought when she was 17. Highlighting the photographs in his hand, he asserted, "it's come a long way".

Jason delivered the surprise to Lisa Bonet along with their kids, Nakoa-Wolf (11), and Lola (13). Lisa Benet was seen moved by the nostalgic gesture as she said, "It’s beautiful. Holy cow". After looking at the car for a while, Lisa added, "That is gorgeous. Oh my gosh. It's pristine, not too flashy but just enough". Later, Jason Momoa's family took a ride in the car. The surprise video ended with a cute kiss between the couple before they left for a ride.

Watch the video

The video was directed by Damien Bray. It has garnered more than 76k views within a day and is still counting. The video also featured Colter Wall's song Caroline as the background music. Many viewers showered love on Jason for surprising his wife with a 'sweet gesture'. A user wrote, "I love how Jason LOVE HIS WIFE Lisa So Beautiful" while another viewer's comment read, "There are not enough BEAUTIFUL words in any language to express the pure beauty in your love".

