Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise 'manipulated His Image For Years' To Be A ‘good Guy’

American actor Leah Remini once again went on to criticise Mission Impossible fame Tom Cruise this week after lauding actor Thandie Newton for opening up regarding her 'nightmare' while working with him in the film Mission: Impossible 2 that released in 2000. During an interview with a magazine, Leah claimed that Tom had 'manipulated his image' in order to help the Church of Scientology. The actor also said that Tom is trying to help Scientology convert the vast majority of the population of the world to his faith.

Tom was committed to the mission of Scientology

During the interview, the actor said that she thinks it is time for people to start waking up to the real facts. Remini also said that Cruise has for years manipulated his image to be the good guy. The actor further revealed that although she believes there was a time when Cruise was a kindhearted and decent guy. She added that he has turned himself into David Miscavige (leader of Scientology) and is totally committed to the mission of Scientology to 'clear' planet Earth, which means turning 80 per cent of the world's population into Scientologists.

The Second Act actor was a childhood member of the Church of Scientology but left the group in 2013. She also reportedly tried to reveal some of their supposed misgivings since her departure from the Church, especially in her Emmy-winning show, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. It was also reported in July 2019 that Remini "considered taking legal action" against the organisation after its members claimed that she had been "spied on and followed". However, a Church of Scientology spokesman at the time reportedly refuted Remini's accusations.

Earlier, the Old School actor claimed that the actions of Tom were "not consistent" with his public image while praising Thandie Newton for sharing her "nightmare" experiences with the Top Gun actor. Newton, 47, revealed earlier this month that when they were shooting Mission: Impossible 2, she thought the actor was a "very dominant person." Remini praised Newton by saying that it takes huge guts to do what she did. She also added that if more people speak out and be brave then things may get somewhere.

