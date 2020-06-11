AR Rahman To Co-produce 'No Land's Man'; Makes It His Second As Producer After '99 Songs'

AR Rahman has joined the film No Land’s Man, directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, as a co-producer. No Land’s Man is a US-India-Bangladesh film that will put the spotlight on vulnerable people in a racially divided world. AR Rahman opened up about No Land’s Man to a leading media portal and revealed some interesting details about the same.

AR Rahman to Co-Produce an International film

Celebrated music composer AR Rahman will also be composing the score for the film No Land’s Man. After debuting as a producer for 99 Songs, this will be Rahman's second film as a producer. When Rahman was asked about the film and why he joined it, Rahman had an interesting answer.

Read Also | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Films That You Can Binge On OTT Platform MXPlayer

The Oscar-Winning musician told the media portal that time always gives birth to new worlds and new ideas. AR Rahman further said in the same interview that the newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell and he believes that this movie is one such story that needs to be told as it is so relevant in today’s time.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who stars in the film, said to a media portal that he filming experience for this film was challenging yet a fulfilling one. He further said to the portal that AR Rahman’s brilliance will definitely make the film richer.

Read Also | AR Rahman Lauds 10-year-old’s Performance On Britain’s Got Talent, Fans Feel Proud

Details about the film

The movie entails a South Asian man’s journey that gets complicated after he meets an Australian woman in the US. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of a book by the same name written by Aasif Mandvi. No Land’s Man is shot in the US, Australia, and India and has dialogues predominantly in English with some dialogues in Hindi and Urdu. Post-production of the film was underway simultaneously in the US, India and Bangladesh but was pushed back due to coronavirus pandemic.

Cast

The film stars Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bangladeshi musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan, and Australian theatre actor Mehan Mitchell. It will be her feature debut. The film is directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and is being produced by Srihari Sathe and AR Rahman.

The film 99 Songs was AR Rahman’s debut film as a producer. The film premiered at the Busan film festival last year and is currently awaiting a post-pandemic release.

Read Also | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies That You Can Watch On JioCinema

Read Also | Mani Ratnam's Birthday: Here Are His Best Collaborations With AR Rahman

Image Credits: A.R. Rahman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.