AR Rahman Lauds 10-year-old’s Performance On Britain’s Got Talent, Fans Feel Proud

A 10-year-old, Indian origin Suffolk girl on Britain’s Got Talent who won a standing ovation from the Judges for her staggering performance has intrigued the esteemed vocalist AR Rahman. The singer tweeted the YouTube footage of contestant Souparnika Nair’s audition on May 27.

A student at the Sebert Wood Community Primary School, Souparnika appeared on the ITV show on May 23 and qualified to the next stage after the audience and the judges were thrilled by her spiffing Greatest Showman performance. As AR Rahman seemed impressed with the talented singer, many, including the contestant herself, thanked the singer for sharing the video in the comments section. “Thank you so much sir for watching my audition,” Souparnika wrote.

Nice to wake up to this💥 https://t.co/51EdsYY1iY — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2020

While on stage, accompanied by her parents Binu and Renjitha in the audience, the girl started with The Trolley Song but was interrupted by one of the panellists, Simon Cowell, who was heard saying on the show that aired, “this is the sort of song I imagine if David ever released a single, obviously that’s what it would be, and I just couldn’t get that out of my head”. Further, he requested the girl to instead go for The Greatest Showman number, which she aced with what the judges called her “mind-blowing voice”. Cowell, along with the other three judges, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams stood applauding and cheering the girl.

Sings like "professional"

Walliams said: “Souparnika, that is a mountain of a song and you conquered it.”Dixon said: “I cannot get my head around the fact you are 10 years old, standing up there like a little professional.”Holden added: “It’s quite an old-fashioned voice you have got, which I love, and you hit every single note. Well done.”Cowell said: “I’m going to be honest with you - you absolutely nailed it,” in the feedback to the singer. Prior to her performance, the singer said in the introduction that she is “a big fan of Britain’s Got Talent and to finally be on the show is overwhelming. I just can’t still believe it. There are lots of older people here today and I think I’m one of the youngest.”

