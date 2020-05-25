Are Deonna And Greg Still Together? Know About 'Married At First Sight' Couple’s Fate

The popular reality TV show, Married At First Sight has grabbed a lot of headlines from the masses. The show traces the journey of couples who meet for the first time on the day they are supposed to tie the knot and from then on try to adapt to their lives with each other as a newly married couple. The show's theme of getting hitched with a complete stranger caught everyone's attention.

However, season 9 of the show had Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill win the audience's hearts with their honest attempt to work out their relationship. The masses were curious to know how the 32-year-old, Greg Okotie who owns a math learning center along and the 30-year-old Deonna McNeill who is a successful operations manager would able to survive their marital union. For the many fans who have been left thinking, 'Are Deonna and Greg still together', here is everything they need to know about the couple.

Also Read: 'Too Hot To Handle' & Other Reality Shows On Netflix To Watch During Lockdown

Are Deonna and Greg still together? Here is all you need to know about Married At First Sight couple

For the unversed who need are thinking, are Deonna and Greg still together? they need to know that Deonna had reportedly been facing trouble opening up to her new husband. Given the fact that Deonna had not dated anyone in 10 years, opening up to someone and forming an emotional connection with him was extremely difficult for her. However, she got adequate support from Greg which led to her opening up her heart to him, little by little.

Also Read: Too Hot To Handle' Couples: Are David And Lydia Still Together?

Deonna and Greg are very much together and are basking in their marital bliss

For the fans who are still wondering, are Deonna and Greg still together, there is certainly good news for them as the couple are very much together and are happily married. According to media reports, after the show ended, Deonna moved in with her dog in Greg's apartment in Charlotte, North Carolina and the two have been living together ever since. Reportedly Deonna also revealed in the reunion episode of the show that the couple is planning to start a family together very soon.

The couple also celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 21, 2020, with a traditional ceremony and eating the top layer of their cake. Greg and Deonna are truly couple goals as they have not only made their marital bliss work but have also started a business together wherein they have launched a brand named Akespiri.

Also Read: Are 'Too Hot To Handle' Couple Sharron And Rhonda Still Together?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.