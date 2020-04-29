'Too Hot To Handle' Couples: Are David And Lydia Still Together?

Too Hot To Handle saw two couples, Francesca and Harry and Rhonda and Sharron develop a romantic relationship on the show. Apart from these two couples, love started blooming between David and Lydia as well, but the pair had a bit of a late start. Despite that, before the cameras wrapped up filming, David and Lydia showed progress and it seemed like they had a promising future together. Their fans have been wondering what happened between them and whether they are still together.

Too Hot To Handle: Are David and Lydia still together?

Ever Since Lydia entered the show, David did not shy away from expressing how he was attracted to her. On camera, he described his type of women and said that he likes dark skin, dark hair, light eyes, bubbly, fun, energetic, and fans were quick to point out that that’s a description of Lydia! During the show, their personalities seemed to mesh right away and they were vibing well with each other.

Though the cast members of the show were from all over the world, David and Lydia belonged to the UK. So it seemed like they could have worked things out better than most of the other contestants as far as relocation was concerned. However, both the possibilities of the two dating each other stands still. David and Lydia have not gone on record to talk about their relationship with each other so all the conclusions about them being together or not are based on speculations. According to the social media profiles of the two, they both are following each other, but neither of the two has posted any pictures together. Regardless of that, the two regularly comment on each other's photographs.

These things, however, do not prove that the couple is together or not. Moreover, David recently posted a photo indicating his singleness, which is not typically something a boyfriend would do on social media. Take a look at his post here:

