'Too Hot To Handle' & Other Reality Shows On Netflix To Watch During Lockdown

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, people have been staying at home and spending time with their family or are busy on social media. They have also been watching their favourite shows on various OTT platforms. One of the most trending shows in recent times during the lockdown is Money Heist. The show is a popular Spanish drama series.

Apart from web series, there are also some entertaining reality shows on Netflix that are trending and one of them is Too Hot to Handle. Take a look at some of the reality shows on Netflix that you can binge-watch during COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Says He "really Was Laughing Out Loud" After Kanan Gill's Netflix Special

Reality shows on Netflix

Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle is a dating game show. The show released on April 17, 2020, on Netflix. The show has 8 episodes in total. In season 1 finale night, Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Francesca Webb, Harry Jowsey, Kelz Dyke, Lydia Clyma, Nicole O'Brien, Rhonda Paul, Bryce Hirschberg, and Sharron Townsend were all announced as the winners of Too Hot to Handle and they split the cash prize of $75,000 dollars among them.

Netflix's Too Hot To Handle is full of all the twist and turns of a love experience gone viral. Have you seen it the new hit series? 📷 @toohotnetflix #StayHome #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/K1hDl8tkIs — HazePress (@HazePress) April 24, 2020

ALSO READ | How Many Users Can Use Netflix At The Same Time For Each Plan?

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind is also a dating reality television series, produced by Kinetic Content. In this show, people who are single try to find a match and fall in love without ever seeing each other face-to-face. The show released on February 13, 2020, on Netflix.

The experiment isn't over... Season 2 of Love is Blind is now casting, are you in? https://t.co/HmAZq4w3MQ pic.twitter.com/Gs25a1f22Z — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 24, 2020

ALSO READ | Plea In HC To Stop Airing Of Series 'Hasmukh' On Netflix For Allegedly Maligning Lawyers

Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on season 6. It is an American and Mexican reality competition show. The show is hosted by Chris Harrison. The plot of the show is about contestants from the Bachelor and Bachelorette from previous seasons who have another chance to fall in love in Bachelor in Paradise with other previous contestants.

RT if you’re feeling the tension 😬 #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/qpLHE8ykkH — The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (@Listen2HeartABC) April 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Is The Last Dance On Netflix? Where To Watch The Last Dance Episodes

Dating Around

The reality show aired on Netflix on February 14, 2019. The series is soon going to come up with a second season after a successful first season. The first season has six episodes and the reality show is rated 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The show is about six real-life singles who navigate five blind dates. Their mission is to find one perfect match worthy of a second date.

Just call us Cupid 'cause we're stirring up some love for these six daters. #DatingAround is now streaming, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/B9Dotwtur2 — Dating Around (@DatingAround) February 14, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.