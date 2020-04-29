Are 'Too Hot To Handle' Couple Sharron And Rhonda Still Together?

Too Hot To Handle ended with a bang, leaving behind several questions for fans. One such question is, "Are Sharron and Rhonda still together?" Although reportedly the couple had kept in touch post the show's ending, it does not look like they are dating or in any romantic relationship after the show. Fans are left wondering if there hope for the two in the future?

Are Sharron and Rhonda from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Netflix show Too Hot To Handle ended with many onscreen couples. However, in real life, not many of them continued to be involved romantically. Many fans were curious, “Are Sharron and Rhonda still together?” even after the show. In an interview with a magazine, Rhonda Paul revealed that the two of them are not together anymore. They talk over call and keep connected but haven’t been able to make time. She also thought that with their schedule and commitments it would not be possible for them to even meet. For the moment they have agreed to be friends.

How long have Sharron and Rhonda been together?

Reports suggest that they have gone separate ways after the show. Thus it is fair to say that they were only romantically involved for as long as the show lasted. With the two of them, distance is a major factor for the separation. Rhonda Paul is based out of whereas Sharron hails from New Jersey. The couple decided to call their reel relationship quits after they could not find common ground. Rhonda has clearly declared that they are just friends. However, in an interview with a news publication, Sharron said that there might be a possibility in the future. There are speculations that Rhonda has found love in someone else.

Here are some more pictures and videos of the couple from 'Too Hot To Handle'

