Are Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Married? Details About Their Relationship Status

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are one of the most adorable couples in the Hollywood industry. The couple has reunited on screen in the Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles 2. The movie is being received well by viewers all over the world. According to a report by Today, the couple has never been apart since they first paired up around 37 years ago. As the duo is seen together on-screen with The Christmas Chronicles 2, a lot of people have been curious about their relationship status. Many people have been wondering are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn married? For all the people who are curious to know about Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s relationship status, here is everything you need to know.

The answer to the question of whether Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are married is no. The couple is together but has not married till now. During a conversation with Hoda Kotb on Today, the couple talked about the reason behind not getting married and shared that not getting married works for them. Kurt Russell said that they both have been married and divorced in the past. Kurt Russell was married to Season Hubley while Goldie Hawn was married to Gus Trikonis and Bill Hudson.

Their past marriages have blessed them with children but the results of getting married have not worked for either of them. Goldie Hawn also reiterated that marriage has not worked for either of them. She further mentioned that she is not saying it would not work again but they did not think that they really needed to get married. She also noted that what marriage ended up being in many ways is a big business.

The couple started dating in 1983 and decided that they would live together. This, however, would change if their kids, Kurt Russell’s son, Boston Russell, her kids, Oliver and Kate Hudson, and their shared son, Wyatt Russell ever had a problem with it. Kurt Russell added that if they thought if this is ever an issue and if their kids feel that they needed to get married then we would get married.

