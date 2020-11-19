Kurt Russell Was Hungover And Put His 'worst Foot Forward' When He Met Goldie Hawn

Hollywood sweethearts Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are iconic entertainers of the film industry who have always left fans mind blown be it their onscreen presence or off-screen romance. In a recent interaction with CBS’ correspondent Tracy Smith on Sunday Morning, the couple being candid opened up about their 37-years long relationship. During the interaction, Kurt Russell revealed that he did not put his best foot forward when he first met Goldie Hawn.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s relationship

In conversation with Tracy Smith, the 69-year-old actor admitted when he first met Goldie, he was going through a rough patch in life. The actor reportedly knew he was going to put his worst foot forward when it came to any kind of relationship at that time. Adding to the same, he said when someone can candle one’s worst behaviour, then there is a chance of ‘some reality’ of people being together.

However, Goldie Hawn disagreed laughingly and said if Kurt had done with her, then they wouldn’t have been together at all. However, Russell insisted and recalled being ‘horribly hungover’ during their first meet. He said that it wasn’t his ‘good foot forward’, to which Goldie Hawn replied saying that ‘he was fun’. Talking further about the same, Russell added that he did not try to put his best foot forward because according to him it is a ‘hard thing’ to hold up.

The actor opined that once a person has put their best foot forward, then a bar is set for them to which a person has to stick with. The duo also did not fail to talk about the secret of their long-lasting relationship. According to Goldie Hawn, there is no secret and for her, it is about both of them wanting to be together. She insisted on the phrase twice.

The iconic star added that one can actually survive a relationship in a way that once they get older, one can think that they are so glad to have gotten over all the tough times. She continued that relationships can go through ‘real hard times’ however nothing can be sweeter than having a family. It is worth everything, she added.

