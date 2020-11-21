'The Christmas Chronicles 2' Release Date: When Will The Movie Premiere On Netflix?

During the lockdown, Netflix has managed to keep its audience entertained with a wide variety of movies and shows. The streaming service giant is now gearing up for the upcoming holiday season and Christmas. Netflix is now all set to release a new movie The Christmas Chronicles 2 to get into the festive mood. It is a sequel to the 2018 movie The Christmas Chronicles. As The Christmas Chronicles 2 release date is coming close, a lot of people are wondering when does The Christmas Chronicles 2 release on Netflix. For all the people who want to know about The Christmas Chronicles 2 release date, here is everything you need to know.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 release date

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will be releasing on November 25, 2020 which means that the audience from all over the world can tune in to Netflix from upcoming Wednesday and watch The Christmas Chronicles 2 on their devices. According to a report by Screenrant, the movie will be having a run time of 112 minutes. Like all the other shows and movies, The Christmas Chronicles 2 will also release at 12 AM according to PT.

About The Christmas Chronicles 2

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is one of the highly anticipated Christmas movies of this year. The first part of the movie was released two years ago during Christmas. It was a comedy helmed by Clay Kaytis. The Christmas Chronicles 2 was announced in September 2020. The movie is being directed by Christopher Columbus. He is a renowned name in the fantasy drama genre with several movies like Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Mrs Doubtfire and Harry Potter movies too.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 cast

The Christmas Chronicles 2 cast includes several talented actors like Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp, Jahzir Bruno, Julian Dennison, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tyrese Gibson in key roles. Russell and Hawn will reprise their roles as Santa Claus and Mrs Claus, respectively, while Camp and Lewis will once again play the Pierce siblings. Kimberly Williams-Paisley also returns as Claire Pierce. The description of the movie on Netflix reads as, “Unhappy over her mom’s new relationship, a now teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas” See The Christmas Chronicles 2 trailer here.

Image Credits: The Christmas Chronicles Instagram

