Kurt Russell Expresses His Views On Celebrities Being Vocally Political

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Kurt Russell said that actors should refrain from being vocally political and should stick to just being entertainers. Though with the current scenario, actors and artists like to talk about the political happenings, Kurt Russell believes that it should be the other way around. Read on to know more about this.

Kurt Russell's belief that celebrities should refrain from being vocally political

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn recently gave an interview to The New York Times in order to promote their upcoming Netflix film, Christmas Chronicles 2. Kurt Russell said that as far as he's concerned, celebrities should step away from saying anything so that they can still be seen by the audience in any character. He further added that there is no reason that entertainers can't learn as much as anybody else about whatever subject but the sad thing about it is that they lose their status as a court jester. He mentioned that he's a court jester and this is what he was born to do to, to which Goldie Hawn said that he's not always funny and Russell explained that being funny isn't always the job of a jester.

Kurt continued saying that a court jester isn’t always funny. A court jester is the only one who can walk into the castle and put the king down as long as he doesn’t hit too close to home. Goldie Hawn countered Russell on this and mentioned that they did have a president who was an actor, talking about the 40th US President Ronald Reagan to which Kurt Russell said that like he mentioned, actors can learn as much as anybody else. Goldie Hawn went on to say that it's a personal choice of the actor or celebrity whether they want to get into it or not. The only thing she doesn't agree on is just because actors have a platform doesn't mean they have to use it.

Russell and Hawn's children have been more vocal politically and involved with the US Presidential elections this month. Kate Hudson posted a photo of President-elect Joe Biden with his wife and captioned the picture "I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer.” -Abraham Lincoln. Last one from me for today! Gonna take a queue from Honest Abe and I guess now what’s left to do is bring people (including myself) BEER. HAPPY WEEKEND"

