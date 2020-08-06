Ariana Grande Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Romantic Trip To Utah With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

On August 5, Wednesday, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her latest vacation trip to Canyon Point, Utah with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. She gave fans a sneak peek into her romantic vacation in the mountains, sunbathing while donning a bikini, mask and a hat. Here, Ariana kept her caption space blank. Take a look at Ariana Grande's Instagram photos.

Ariana Grande's Vacation Photos

The No Tears Left To Cry singer shared a series of eight pictures and two videos. In one of the pictures, you can spot Ariana Grande's boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The monochromic picture was unclear where only half the faces of the pair can be seen. In one photo, Ariana Grande clicked a selfie in a barely-there green triangle bikini. Here, she didn't show her face but you can see her brown locks in pretty waves.

She showed off her tattoos on her torso. In another picture, the pop star wore a huge hat and a mask. This picture of Grande was upside down. Ariana Grande also shared some scenic photos from her trip. You can spot a sunset silhouette photo, a still of a squirrel and many similar pics. Take a look at Ariana Grande's photo.

Fans' Reactions

Many fans and celebrities commented on Ariana Grande's photos. While Hailey Beiber dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comment section, influencer Pattie Gonia wrote, "plot twist: ariana grande is, in fact, mother nature". One of the users wrote, "We love these happy vibessss ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥°". "Yay, nature trip!! ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ sooo happy you went! ðŸƒâœ¨", "Yes, the squirrel is nice", "you are GLOWING ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ¤ðŸ¤", more fans added. Take look at Ariana Grande's comment section.

The 27-year-old recently introduced her boyfriend to the world. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have made it official. Dalton is a real estate tycoon. The couple has managed to stay out of the public eye since the beginning of their relationship.

As reports suggest, the couple has been dating since January 2020. Recently, Dalton Gomez also appeared in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's duet music video Stuck with U. He appears for a few seconds and the couple is seen hugging and snuggling with each other. Towards the end, Dalton Gomez kisses Ariana Grande on the forehead. Check out the video here.

