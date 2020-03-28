Ariana Grande Shares On-set Throwback Pictures As 'Victorious' Completes 10 Years

Ariana Grande got her first break in the entertainment industry with Disney's show Victorious. She soon moved to the music industry and impressed everyone with her performance. The series Victorious, went on for 4 seasons before it went off-air on February 2, 2013. The show recently completed 10 years and on their anniversary, Ariana Grande shared a nostalgic post on her Instagram account.

10 years of Victorious: Ariana Grande shares throwback pictures

In the long caption Ariana Grande wrote with the post, she first apologised for the mushiness and said that she was grateful for being on the show. She also added that she was grateful that she got to spend her teenage years with funny and talented people. Ariana Grande also shared a few throwback BTS videos of the cast on set.

Ariana Grande wrote that she loved playing the character of Cat Valentine and also added that people still think she speaks and acts like Cat, sometimes. She wrote how much she missed getting in trouble with her friends at school and how much she missed waking up with red stains on her pillow, because of her red hair. Ariana Grande called her years on sets, some of the best years of her life.

One of Ariana Grande’s co-stars, Daniella Monet also posted a throwback picture to which the latter commented ‘all the feels’. On the show, Aria Grande played the role of Cat Valentine and looked adorable in the long red hair. She also added a series of pictures with her co-stars Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia and Daniella Monet.

Victoria Justice too shared a few pictures on her Instagram, sharing a heartfelt note on the same. Victoria Justice also commented on Ariana Grande's post, saying it was a special time and that she will always cherish the memories from the show.

