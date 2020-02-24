Here Is What Happened To Victoria Newman On 'The Young And The Restless'

The Young And The Restless is one of the most popular shows on American television today. Amelia Heinle plays the role of the popular Victoria Newman in the series. The show first started broadcasting in 1973 and is one of the highest-rated drama shows. Ever since it made its debut, the show has won several accolades and awards, including 10 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series. Here is why Amelia Heinle's character of Victoria Newman might be bidding goodbye to the show.

Is Victoria Newman leaving The Young And The Restless?

After being betrayed by Billy Abott, Victoria Newman threw herself into work. However, destiny had other plans for her. Billy returned to Genoa City in a bid to rekindle their romance. However, Victoria was unaware that he was secretly working alongside Paul to spy on Newman.

In an aggressive clash between Victoria and Billy, Nikki hit him on the head and ended up killing him. Victoria and her mother join hands to cover up the crime. The truth came out clean and all the women were found guilty in Billy’s murder. The judge sentenced Victoria Newman to ten years in prison.

Billy returned to take his revenge from the women. However, Victoria and Billy got back together. She even turned down his marriage proposal saying that she wanted to take it slow. Victoria stepped in when her father faked his death.

Adam tried to prove Victoria guilty of Victor’s murder when he came back saying that he was still alive. Victoria felt that she was being undervalued in her own company and stood up to her father. On the bright side, Victor offered her the role of the CEO at Newman Enterprises instead.

Billy started spending most of his time with Amanda at the dive bar. Victoria was convinced that Billy was cheating on her. Billy then decided to walk out of the relationship. However, when Victoria was stabbed at the Newman party by Ripley, she fell into Billy’s arms. It is yet to be seen whether she will recover from the attack or whether we will have to bid goodbye to Victoria Newman forever.

