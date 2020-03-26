Taylor Swift & Ariana Grande Help Fans Financially Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus pandemic has evidently taken over the world as many countries have now confirmed positive cases. With the United States of America reporting over 69 thousand positive cases, the entire country has been put in a lockdown. This has resulted in various people in the USA getting financially affected due to the deadly virus. Now, it is revealed that music stars Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande have actually been discreetly helping their fans with monetary support.

Also read: Taylor Swift's most memorable hair looks from her music videos

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande help fans

One of Taylor Swift's fan named Holly Turner had recently revealed that she received a whopping amount of $3000 from Taylor Swift. Holly had previously made a post on Tumblr stating how the lockdown has affected her life and continuing to live in New York has become difficult due to her financial condition. Later, she then posted a tweet stating that Taylor Swift single-handedly helped her out of a dire situation. Check out Holly's tweet below -

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

Also read: Who is Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall? All you need to know about their friendship

Similarly, one of Ariana Grande's fan has come forward now and revealed to a leading entertainment portal in the USA that the Thank u, next singer reached out took care of their salary for the month.

Reports are also suggesting that Ariana Grande has been discreetly sending between $500 to $1000 to her fans during these testing times. Though neither Ariana Grande nor Taylor Swift have come forward and talked about their initiative on the public front.

Also read: Did Taylor Swift vs Kanye West-Kim Kardashian feud impact their net worth? Find out

Also read: Ariana Grande’s Stalker Reaches Her Home, Gets Booked For Trespassing

Also read: Ariana Grande Calls 'selfish' People Out For Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.