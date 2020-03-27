Chrissy Teigen Plays Judge For Her Fans On Twitter Before The Release Of ‘Chrissy’s Court’

Chrissy Teigen is all set to feature in the upcoming comedy court show, Chrissy’s Court. The show is set to premiere on Quibi on April 06, 2020. Recently, to promote the upcoming show, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter and asked her fans to bring in their 'cases' so that she could judge them and give a verdict. Chrissy Teigen's 'Twitter court' featured several fan entries and the actor gave each 'case' a snarky and amusing verdict.

Chrissy Teigen holds a 'Twitter Court'

tomorrow, I'll be settling all your petty ass disputes. use this time to get your case together and tag me, your honorable judge, with your case using #ChrissysCourt!! pic.twitter.com/vKaKRoab4N — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

With Chrissy’s Court set to release soon, Quibi and Chrissy Teigen decided to conduct a fun promotional activity on Twitter itself. Above is the Tweet that started off Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Court. After this tweet, fans started to flood social media with their 'cases' and 'disputes'. Check out some of Chrissy Teigan's Twitter verdicts below.

a hot dog is a hot dog which is a species of sandwich https://t.co/7NW14I1gVR — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

lots of microwave issues today. the answer is simple: she needs to clear the time or it's del boca vista time. https://t.co/QhfbojRUxg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

both absolutely insane options. I need it to go inside a cabinet, court will pay for shelf removal https://t.co/B2paQjcSO0 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

Butter out in a covered BUTTER dish is fine. Butter out with any kind of bowl/plate situation with foil or Saran Wrap is NOT FINE #ChrissysCourt https://t.co/BMXMrBkfk9 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

A 5 year sentence of missing her posts is punishment enough. I will have bailiff pepper thai unblock you today. #ChrissysCourt https://t.co/VTO15V4ggy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

