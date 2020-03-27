The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chrissy Teigen Plays Judge For Her Fans On Twitter Before The Release Of ‘Chrissy’s Court’

Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen recently asked her fans to send in their disputes on Twitter to promote ‘Chrissy’s Court’. She then acted as a judge and gave out her verdicts.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is all set to feature in the upcoming comedy court show, Chrissy’s Court. The show is set to premiere on Quibi on April 06, 2020. Recently, to promote the upcoming show, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter and asked her fans to bring in their 'cases' so that she could judge them and give a verdict. Chrissy Teigen's 'Twitter court' featured several fan entries and the actor gave each 'case' a snarky and amusing verdict. 

Chrissy Teigen holds a 'Twitter Court' 

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's most amazing cooking photos you must check out

With Chrissy’s Court set to release soon, Quibi and Chrissy Teigen decided to conduct a fun promotional activity on Twitter itself. Above is the Tweet that started off Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Court. After this tweet, fans started to flood social media with their 'cases' and 'disputes'. Check out some of Chrissy Teigan's Twitter verdicts below. 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen, & Emily go makeup free during self-quarantine

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen is a social butterfly and these pictures are proof of the same

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen compares her childbirth pain to Coronavirus swab test; read details

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kerala
KERALA REPORTS HIGHEST CASES
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
NDRF
NDRF KEPT ON STANDBY
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS