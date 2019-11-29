This Is What Ariana Grande Has To Say About Her Internet Doppelganger

Popular teen TikToker, Paige Neimann is a complete look alike of Hollywood Pop star Ariana Grande. She has an impressive list of followers and finally she has been noticed by the star herself. Responding to a tweet that claimed that Ariana will be terrified, she wrote that she doesn't know why she made the cat voice in the dialogue in her TikTok video. She added that she is sure that she is sweet in real but it’s definitely bizarre seeing people mimic. The teen has an entire Instagram account full of images that show how distinctly she resembles the pop star. Moreover, she has worn the exact kind of makeup, clothes and posed very similar to Grande, baffling netizens. Take a look at Ariana's tweet and the pictures of her doppelganger.

i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. 😭 i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2019

Netizen's reactions

While many thought Ariana should be worried, there were others who praise Paige. A user wrote, “she’s actually so sweet! she’s 14-15 (i can’t remember which one), and she was always told that she looks like you, so she just learned how to do makeup like yours! it’s not like she has gone out of her way to get surgeries and such. it’s sad how much hate she gets”. Another wrote: "I thought the same until I played those videos and she looked like young Ariana". A third said: "She gonna kidnap you when you’re getting ready to go on stage at your concert. She’s gonna tie you up and throw you in a storage closet and go on stage and take your life". Likewise, a third wrote: "if anyone wants to do a true impersonation it shouldn’t be with Cats' voice but with your singing voice and we know that isn’t going to happen".

