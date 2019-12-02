Ariana Grande's Hit Single 'Thank U, Next' Turns One, Singer Posts BTS Pics

Ariana Grande celebrated the one-year anniversary of her hit single Thank U, Next on Monday. Grande commemorated the occasion by sharing a few behind the scenes photos from the music video. Read on to know more about Ariana Grande’s post for this iconic music video’s anniversary.

Thank U, Next turns one, Grande celebrates

Ariana Grande is currently busy touring her latest album and new singles. The Into You singer is also been vocal on her social media handles regarding her political opinions. Monday marks the one-year anniversary of Grande’s hit single Thank U, Next. Ariana celebrated the occasion by sharing some behind the scene photos from the music video of this hit single.

In the first picture, Ariana Grande is sporting her signature long ponytail and chatting on her yellow MacBook as Elle Woods from the movie Legally Blonde. The music video from Thank U, Next pays ode to several iconic movies from the early 2000s. Legally Blonde being one of them. In the second picture, Ariana Grande can be seen dressed as Regina George from the movie Mean Girls. Throughout her post, these behind the scene pictures give reference to different movie references that are part of the music video.

Thank U, Next was the lead single from Ariana Grande’s fifth album of the same name. The lyrics of this iconic hit documents all of Grande’s exes. Right from Sean to her ex-fiancé Pate Davidson. The song also pays tribute to Ariana’s late ex Mac Miller who committed suicide in 2018. Thank U, Next as mentioned earlier pays tribute to various iconic 2000s chick flicks like, Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde. The song currently has more than 450 million views on YouTube. After Thank u, Next was released it subsequently broke several records. This song by Ariana Grande was also nominated for Video of the Year at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

