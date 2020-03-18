Ariana Grande’s Stalker Reaches Her Home, Gets Booked For Trespassing

Being a popular celebrity certainly has its own pros and cons. There are also several misgivings that come along with fame. Some celebrities often experience frightening incidents wherein they are stalked by some obsessive fans and it seems like Hollywood sensation Ariana Grande is the latest one to join the bandwagon as recently her stalker, almost reached the main door of her residence until the cops intervened.

Cops had to intervene to escort Ariana Grande's stalker out

According to media sources, Ariana Grande's stalker was revealed to be a man in his 20s who reached the main door of her residence on Saturday at about 2 pm and began to ask for her. The property manager of Ariana Grande's home went on to answer the door and tell him that the singer was not at home. Reportedly, there is still not enough clarity on the fact that how Ariana Grande's stalker managed to outsmart the security and reach her main door but soon enough after the incident, the cops were called at the spot.

The cops found the direction to Ariana Grande's house with her stalker

According to media reports, when the cops arrived to escort Ariana Grande's stalker away, the latter also went on to spit at one of the cops. Reportedly, the cops found a love note with the stalker for Ariana Grande which also had directions to her house. Ariana Grande's stalker has now been booked for trespassing.

Ariana Grande's stalker has also been booked with felony battery for spitting at one of the cops. Ariana Grande has meanwhile been urging her fans to practise social distancing amidst the outbreak of the terrifying COVID-19. She informed her fans that it is extremely selfish and dangerous to take the ongoing situation lightly. Take a look at her tweet.

“well some of us have to work!”

i understand and entirely support your frustration. i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn’t have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

