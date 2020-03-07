Katy Perry's Pregnancy, Ariana Grande's Breakup And Other Hollywood Updates Of The Week

The Hollywood industry is always abuzz with new updates from the lives of celebrities. Be it a TV show update or a real-life update, there is always something new to find out. Take a look at some of the top highlights from last week.

Hollywood News Recap: Katy Perry's pregnancy and more

Katy Perry announces pregnancy with Orlando Bloom

You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite 🤍 Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot! 😛) before the video premieres at 9pm PT! pic.twitter.com/igYGhBKqWH — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 4, 2020

Katy Perry recently shocked her fans when she announced that she is expecting a child with partner Orlando Bloom. The singer took to her social media to announce the premiere of her upcoming song and attached a small video to it. What was particularly eye-catching in the video is Perry's baby bump.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Recounts First Meet With Hailey Baldwin, Jokes About His 'arrange Marriage'

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster call it quits after 9 months

Ariana Grande recently called it quits with Mikey Foster after 9 months of dating. A source revealed that the alleged couple was just having fun and exploring where the chemistry goes. After Ari was snapped kissing a mystery man, the source revealed that Foster has no hard feelings about it and will continue to work with Ariana because he knows they make great music together.

Jennifer Garner is the reason why The Way Back director waited on Ben Affleck

Just when Ben Affleck was about to start shooting for The Way Back, the actor relapsed and had to go to rehab. Ben's former wife Jennifer Garner asked the director not to pull the plug on the film. The director revealed that Jennifer Garner told him that when Affleck left for rehab, he took a basketball with him and told the director that Ben really wants to do this film.

ALSO READ | Pregnant Katy Perry's Flowery Ensemble Reminds Fans Of Beyonce's Outfit

Justin Bieber jokes about his marriage being arranged

Justin Bieber was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently. With the new segment, the episode was hosted by Demi Lovato. When she asked him about his first meeting wife Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber revealed that they met when he was no more than 15 and joked that it was definitely an arranged marriage.

David Beckham talks about how they spent Halloween at Justin Bieber's house

David Beckham recently came on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When Ellen asked him about his kids' obsession with Justin Bieber, he revealed that the kids wanted to name their baby sister, Justine. He also shared a story where they once ended up spending the Holloween at Justin's house. Beckham told the host that on one Halloween, Bieber was giving away snow cones and his kids wanted to go there. He revealed that he DMed Justin for it and then took the kids to his house.

ALSO READ | Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Expecting Their First Child And This Video CONFIRMS It

ALSO READ | Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Postpone Their Japan Wedding Amidst Coronavirus Fears?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.