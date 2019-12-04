Arjun Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh To Begin Shooting For Their Untitled Next; Read Details

Some time back Arjun Kapoor announced his collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh for a cross-border love story that is not yet titled. The duo shared a crazy and funny collage of pictures of themselves on their social media handle to announce the collaboration. Arjun and Rakul will be sharing the silver screen for the very first time. The untitled movie went on floors in mid-November where Arjun began shooting for his solo parts around the city.

Arjun and Rakul's collab project:

According to a media portal, Rakul Preet and Arjun have just collaborated for the workshops for their movie and are yet to start shooting together. In an interview with leading daily, Arjun has also revealed that he had a fun time bonding with Rakul for the workshops and is eagerly looking forward to starting to shoot with the Marjaavaan actor. He also shared that he has shot for five days and that was all the interior things that he has filmed.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor On Failure: 'Two Bad Fridays Can’t Define Who I Am, I Am More Than That'

Arjun also revealed that the movie will be a coming-of-age story, a family comedy-drama which will have a nice, feel-good vibe to it. He also shared that he had not done something like this before and also expressed that the movie has an excellent cast. According to the reports, the duo will soon head to Punjab by December 10, where the second schedule of the movie will be filmed. Apart from Arjun and Rakul, the film will also feature Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Says He Wants To Fill Ajay Devgn's Shoes In Bollywood

In an interview with a leading daily, Madhu Bhojwani the producer of the movie also revealed that the movie will be shot in various locations across Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, and the Attari border. She further added that the entire cast of the movie will stay back in Punjab. Bhushan Kumar, another producer of the movie also added that they are treating Punjab as another character in the film, as the movie is a cross-border love story. The story will be a unique take within a family.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh On Fighting Criticism And Her Initial Days In The Industry

According to the reports, the cast will head off to Los Angeles for the final shooting schedule. And the film would be wrapped up by January end and Neena Gupta will be seen sporting a sport prosthetic make-up which would surprise many. The movie is slated to release by next year.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar - Nupur, Arjun - Rakul Preet: Fresh Pairs Of B'wood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.