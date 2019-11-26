Arjun Rampal Birthday: A Few Of The Best Songs From His Movies

Arjun Rampal is among the top actors in Bollywood. He has acted in several films and has been in various hit songs such as Rock On!! and others. The actor was born on November 26, 1972. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his best tracks.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Birthday Special- His Best Five Films Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Arjun Rampal best songs

Dil Khol Ke Let’s Rock

The movie We Are Family has this song. It features Kajol, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor, as the three cheerfully have a family outing. The party number is sung by Anushka Manchanda, Akriti Kakar & Suraj Jagan.

Teri Dekh Dekh Ladkaiyan

Arjun Rampal and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were seen dancing together in this song. It is from the film Asambhav. The dance number is sung by Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy. Raatein Badi Hain and Asambhav Theme were also famous songs from the film.

Also Read | Gabriella Demetriades: Times Arjun Rampal's GF Set The Internet On Fire With Her Pictures

Mohabbat Dil Ka Sakoon

Released in 2002, the romantic family drama film Dil Hai Tumhara has this song. It features the main cast, Arjun Rampal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Preity Zinta and Mahima Chaudhry. The four saw describe what love means in the song. Rekha is also seen in the song. It is sung by Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik. Kasam Khake Kaho was another popular song from the film.

Saajan Saajan

Dil Ka Rishta starring Arjun Rampal and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. It is sung by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik & Sapna Awasthi. Aishwarya was trying to portray her love for Arjun in the song with poetic lyrics. The music was directed by the iconic duo of Nadeem-Sharavan. The film has many chartbuster songs such as Dayya Dayya Dayya Re and Dil Ka Rishta.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Expresses His Delight Over Winning The Best Actor In A Web Series Award

Phatela Jeb Sil Jayega

The song is from the film Aankhen released in 2002. It is sung by Arun Bakshi, Aadesh Shrivastava, and Nitin Raikwar. It features Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal. They roam through the streets carefree, as the song says. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Sushmita Sen.

Mama Told Me (Ek Ajnabee)

The song features Arjun Rampal and Amitabh Bachchan. Arjun is seen dancing his heart out in a club. It is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Vishal Dadlani. The song is from the film Ek Ajnabee. Music is given by Vishal-Shekhar. The movie did not perform well at the box office, but the song becomes a chartbuster.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Shares Photo Along With A Heartwarming Caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.