Armie Hammer Breaks Silence On 'vicious' Claims; Speaks On Exit From 'Shotgun Wedding'

Recently, Hollywood actor Armie Hammer broke his silence on these vicious claims that were made after it was speculated that the actor sent some inappropriate messages to unverified accounts. In his statement to E! News, Armie also spoke about his exit from his upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, which will also feature Jennifer Lopez. Scroll down to read what Armie Hammer's statement read, as per E! News.

Armie Hammer talks about alleged DMs

As per E! News, the statement of Armie Hammer reads, "I'm not responding to these bull***t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic". In the statement, Hammer also added, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that".

The same report of E! News also quoted a spokesperson from the production of Shotgun Wedding. According to him, given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision. However, J.Lo has yet to publicly comment on Armie's departure.

Armie Hammer's Texts scandal

Over the weekend, Armie Hammer made to Twitter trends after graphic direct messages, allegedly from the actor, leaked online. For the unversed, the message included accounts of rape, cannibalism, and BDSM. Earlier E! News had shared a few texts allegedly wrote by the Call Me By Your Name actor. One message allegedly read, "I need to drink your blood. Why the distance".

Meanwhile, another thread claimed the actor wrote, "You're my angel! You're made to save me". Another message shows Hammer alleged claim that he's "100 per cent a cannibal … I want to eat you. That's so scary to admit. I've never admitted that before".Another message allegedly sent from Hammer's account reads, "I will own you. That's my soul. My brain. My spirit. My body. Would you come and be my property till you die? If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?".

Disclaimer: These messages and official statements have been sourced from various sources. Republicworld does not confirm the authenticity of these messages.

