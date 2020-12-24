Nick Jonas Changes His Instagram Profile Picture; Armie Hammer Says, 'I'd Swipe'

Jonas Brothers' singer Nick Jonas has changed his Instagram profile picture today, on December 24, 2020. He later also shared it in a post on his Instagram feed. Several fans and friends dropped in comments, but what caught everyone's attention was Armie Hammer’s quirky reaction to the picture. Take a look at Nick Jonas' Instagram post and what Armie Hammer had to say:

Nick Jonas shares his latest Instagram Profile Picture

Nick Jonas wore a brown and white check shirt, as he sat on a sofa with a drink and looked straight at the camera. He wrote with the picture, “new profile pic and stuff”. Jonas’ fans were showering a ton of love in the comments under the post and appreciated his looks. However, what stood out was actor Armie Hammer’s comment who said, “I’d swipe”. Followers and fans of Nick Jonas also agreed with Armie’s comments, take a look.

Nick Jonas’ Instagram

Jonas is quite active on his Instagram as he uses the photo-sharing app to share his work, pictures with wife Priyanka Chopra and other family moments. He recently shared pictures from their wedding in 2018 and wished her a Happy Anniversary on December 2, 2020. With pictures from their Hindu wedding the singer wrote, “Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful”. While sharing his pictures from the white wedding, Jonas wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you”.

On the work front, the band Jonas Brothers recently released a non-album single on October 30, 2020, it is titled as I Need You Christmas.

