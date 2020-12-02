Armie Hammer Joins 'The Offer', A Making Of 'The Godfather' Series

The Godfather is considered as one of the cult classic movies of all time. Fans of the movie are always rooting for some trivia or behind the scenes action from the movie. Paramount Plus is all set to make a series, The Offer which will tell behind the scenes story of the making of The Godfather. According to a report by Variety, actor Armie Hammer has signed in to star in The Offer. For all the people who are curious to know about The Offer series and Armie Hammer’s role in it, here is everything you need to know about it.

Armie Hammer joins making of The Godfather series, The Offer

The report mentioned that Armie Hammer will be playing the role of Al Ruddy. He had produced The Godfather in 1972. The series will be focusing on Al Ruddy’s experience of being on the set of the iconic movie. Al Ruddy will also be serving as the executive producer. The Offer is going to be a 10 episode limited series and Michael Tolkin will be writing and executive producing the miniseries. Other executive producers on the show are Nikki Toscano and Leslie Grief. The series will be made by Paramount Television studios. Fans of The Godfather are eagerly waiting for the limited series as they will get to know more about what went into the making of iconic crime drama.

Armie Hammer

Actor Armie Hammer is known for his diverse roles in a variety of movies and TV shows. Some of his best-known films are The Social Network, Call Me by Your Name, The Lone Ranger, etc. He has also featured in several TV shows like Gossip Girl, Reaper, American Dad. Armie Hammer’s work in Call Me by Your Name had also earned him a Golden Globe nomination two years back.

The Offer is one of the high-profile projects announced by ViacomCBS. They had announced this project among others when rebranding the streaming service CBS All Access as Paramount Plus in September. Even after 38 years of its release, The Godfather is considered as one of the greatest movies to be ever made. The first film in the trilogy was released in 1972 and featured Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan among others in key roles.

