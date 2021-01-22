Armie Hammer Served Police Warning For Uploading A 'disturbing' Video Of A Woman

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has made it to headlines yet again for a new controversy. The actor was contacted by the Cayman Islands police for uploading a “disturbing video” of a woman on his private account. In the video, the woman was seen posing in an obscene manner and was referred to as ‘Miss Cayman’, sending a wrongful message.

Armie Hammer uploads a 'disturbing video' of a woman in hotel room

In a press release published on Wednesday, the Grand Canman police revealed that the authorities have spoken to the Hollywood actor. The authorities revealed that they had received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which Armie had posted on his private Instagram account. Reportedly, he was warned about his conduct and the matter is now closed as the wishes on the complainant have been met.

Armie Hammer's ex-wife and he separated after 10 years of marriage and the two have 2 kids together. In the video, a woman posed on all-fours in a hotel room, wearing lingerie. The video was captioned as, “Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to America with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there.” Following this, The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee condemned the clip and stated that they were “very disturbed by the video”, a report in Daily Mail suggests.

After the investigation, Armie Hammer issued an apology to the media portal, Cayman Compass. The apology read, “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman”. No arrest was made in the case. Armie added in the apology, "I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman".

Armie Hammer's DMs controversy

Recently, the actor was involved in another controversy and was trending on social media for Armie Hammer's DMs he had exchanged with women. After that, his old statements he had given in various interviews, describing his sex life had resurfaced on the internet.

