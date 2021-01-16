Armie Hammer's Cannibal Controversy And Other Hollywood Newsmakers Of The Week

The second week of January has brought in all sorts of news from the Hollywood land. From Armie Hammer dropping out of his next film which starred Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce rumours, here are all the newsmakers from the week. Read on to know more about it.

Armie Hammer's cannibal controversy

According to a report by Vanity Fair, Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer found himself amidst a massive controversy for sending graphic, sexually explicit DMs to women on social media. The texts included fantasies about cannibalism and evoked a huge controversy because of which Hammer dropped out of the film, Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez. He stated that he cannot leave his children now for months and go shoot in the Dominican Republic and denied the claims made against him. His last Instagram picture was posted about a week ago, where he shared a happy family picture, without his children and explained the reason for the same in his caption. He wrote, "Free at last! (With my kids but as a New Years resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being)" You can see his Instagram post here.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and if reports are to be believed, the popular celebrity couple is already leading separate lives. What further sparked the rumours was Kim posing in her SKIMS hosiery tights without her wedding ring, not in one but two Instagram posts. According to a report by Hollywood Life, this is the second time in the month that Kim has ditched her wedding ring in social media posts. A few days ago, Kim had posed for the SKIMS' Basic Body Line and her wedding ring couldn't be spotted in those pictures as well. Before that, Kim left her ring behind while celebrating Christmas Eve at sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s place, with her four kids and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Vin Diesel's Instagram post

Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of himself. Vin could be seen sitting in a plane and looked down from the window. His caption read, "2021 the possibilities are unlimited... excited to get back to filming." He even added hashtags such as location scouting, Bloodshot, and Riddick. You can see his Instagram post here.

Gigi Hadid's baby's photo

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, a girl in September 2020. Throughout her pregnancy, Gigi shared pictures of her exploring the outdoors, spending time with nature as well several pictures of her cradling her baby bump were also shared. The couple hasn't yet shared the baby's photo completely but recently, Gigi took to Instagram and posted a photo with her baby girl holding her finger with her tiny little hand. You can see Gigi Hadid's baby's photo here.

Jonathan Van Ness' Wedding

The Queer Eye star recently revealed that he secretly got married to his best friend Mark Peacock in 2020. Mark also posted news of the marriage on his own Instagram, alongside a sweet selfie of the couple, revealing that he left his native London to move Stateside to be with the star. Jonathan has around 5.3 million followers on Instagram and recently shared a picture with the caption revealing his love story with partner Mark. You can see a picture of the newly-wedded couple here.

Selena Gomez released her new Spanish single

The Heart Wants What It Wants singer has now released her new Spanish single, titled De Una Vez, in which she can be seen wearing a white and pink floral dress and singing around in an aesthetically pleasing house, trying to mend her broken heart with the help of magical realism, a couple of dozen lamps, and a glowing sacred heart in the middle of her chest. You can see her Instagram post, where she shared a glimpse of her latest release.

Justin Bieber's Instagram post

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share Hailey Bieber's bikini photos. In the monochrome picture, Justin has posed for the camera with a victory sign while his wife Hailey sleeps on his lap with her arms around his waist. She is also seen smiling in the picture and her hair appears damp from the dip in the ocean. See Justin's Instagram post here.

