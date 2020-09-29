Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Spotted On A Dinner Date Amid Divorce Rumours? Read More

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage has been in the turmoil ever since the rapper's public outburst during a presidential election. However, lately, it seems like the star-couple are trying to make it work. Kanye and Kim were seen indulging in a candle-light dinner date. Here's what this is about.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian enjoy a dinner date

On Kanye West's Twitter, the rapper shared a glimpse of his dinner date with wife Kim Kardashian. Their private evening consisted of a candle-light for just the two of them sans their kids. A dining table was set up in an open space and lit up by headlights of a Tesla car. The location seemed isolated being surrounded by trees and a tent-like building.

Kim Kardashian had also retweeted Kanye West's photo on her Twitter page. She added two dove emojis to it. Check out her post here:

Prior to the date, which took place on the night of September 28, Kim Kardashian had shared a photo. The photo showed the feet of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian along with a cocktail glass and a tiny golden purse. Check it out here:

Kim and Kanye we’re getting a little flirty during their recent date night y’all! 😍 pic.twitter.com/7psfftFi6f — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had earlier gone on a vacation to Colorado to mend their marriage. However, at that time Kim returned with their kids alone while Kanye stayed back. He followed a few days later claiming he missed his four kids, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Kim Kardashian had tried to make Kanye West leave his presidential elections. But it seems the rapper is very intent on winning the seat at the White House. During his public outburst, Kanye had made strong allegations against the Kardashian-Jenner clan including such like Kim was trying to lock him up. He had also revealed that Kim tried to abort their first child, North.

However, Kim Kardashian had continued to support her husband despite him wanting a divorce. She had released a lengthy statement saying Kanye was suffering from bipolar disorder and often had such bouts. The rapper also made a public apology to Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. However, their marriage still seems rocky although they are trying to sort it out.

