Kim Kardashian Feels 'humiliated' With Rumours, Asks Jeffree Star To Shut It Down

Kim Kardashian, who recently filed for a divorce with husband Kanye West, said she feels 'humiliated' with rumours about her husband dating the makeup artist, Jeffree Star. It all started with speculation that the two have been spending time together. TikTok user Ava Louise started the rumour about Kanye West and Jeffree Star. She talked about how the makeup artist is in the same location as Kanye West, i.e Wyoming Ranch.

Kim Kardashian feels 'humiliated'

Kim Kardashian said she felt humiliated and embarrassed with the rumour. According to The Sun, a source revealed that Kim or someone close to her told Jeffree Star to shut down the rumours. They further added that the makeup artist is fueling the whole situation to gain attention. The whole rumour, as well as the divorce, is making Kim feels 'humiliated'. Also Read: Kim Kardashian's marriages: Here are details on how many times has Kim been married

Kim and Jeffree have been in the same circle and have supported each other in the past. In 2017, when Jeffree was accused of being racist, Kim stood up for him and took to her social media to clear the air around his comment. Later on, she apologised to her fans for standing up for him and said that it isn't her place to speak. In the same year, the two were snapped together at the launch of her KKW Beauty brand. This came after Jeffree publically criticised Kim's sister Kylie's cosmetic products. Check out the picture from the event.

Jeffree Star's YouTube video

After Kim gave an ultimatum to the makeup artist, he took to his Youtube to address the whole situation. He captioned the video as, "Hi 2021, let's relax. Addressing this Kayne West and Jeffree Star situation and the truth about why I moved to the state of Wyoming." The video is titled 'Addressing the Kanye Situation', and the mogul shushes every rumour about him and Kanye being together. In the video, he said, "This is so weird, this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time, I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out. And this whole thing is really funny. I get why people are really laughing about this.” He further added that he is single and isn't sleeping with anyone. Check out the video:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after going through a marriage counselling. The two have been married for six years and are parents to North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. The couple were spending some time off before coming down to the decision. Kanye lived in Wyoming Ranch whereas the Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame is living in Calabasas.

