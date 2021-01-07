Did Kanye West Cheat On Kim Kardashian With Jeffree Star? Is This The Reason For Divorce?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly heading for a divorce. The couple has also been struggling to save their marriage in the last year. But more than a rumoured divorce, a viral fan theory suggests that Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian with beauty guru and YouTuber Jeffree Star. Find out more details about this story below.

Did Kanye West cheat on Kim Kardashian with Jeffree Star?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are one of the most powerful celebrity couples in the entertainment industry. But since the beginning of 2020, the couple has reportedly been facing major issues. According to People's report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been living separately for the past few months.

Kim Kardashian has been living in L.A. whereas Kanye has been based in Wyoming. The couple is also trying their best to take a decision in the favour of their kids. But now, more than the rumoured divorce, a fan theory suggests that Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian with Jeffree Star.

Kanye West and Jeffree Star controversy

In a viral video, Only Fans star Ava Louise has claimed that Kanye West has been cheating on Kim Kardashian with a “male beauty guru” for quite some time. Louise starts the video by saying that she has been holding this information secret for quite some time now. In the video, she also claimed that a lot of people know about this.

Kanye West and Jeffree Star trend on Twitter after TikToker makes bizarre claims linking West to the controversial make-up guru as they're both staying in Wyoming.



Social media quickly took the situation and turned it into a series of memes and jokes. pic.twitter.com/36QD7QAB43 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2021

This bizarre fan theory has been backed up by no evidence but has taken over social media like wildfire. Furthermore, another YouTuber named Daniel “Keemstar” Keem texted Jeffree Star about the same and asked the beauty guru if these rumours and fan theory is true. Star responded to Keemstar’s text by saying that he is having the “best time in Wyoming”. Take a look at the screengrab of their conversation here.

Reached out to Jeffree Star for a statement based on the allegations that he is hooking up with Kanye West. #DramaAlert 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y6xfojGU45 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 6, 2021

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian relationship issues

Page Six and many media portals claim that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might separate from each other after months of counselling. Kim is serious about wanting a career in law and also working on her prison reform campaign. Whereas, Kanye West wants to run for President again and is battling his personal issues.

Page Six’s source states Kanye West has had enough of Kim’s family and wants nothing to do with them and their reality show. As mentioned earlier, Kim has been based in L.A. whereas has Kanye has been living in Wyoming. A TMZ report suggests that Kim wanted to walk out long ago but Kanye’s bipolar episode and his Twitter meltdown last year stopped her from doing so.

