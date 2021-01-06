Arnold Schwarzenegger Accidentally Calls His Son-in-law Chris "Evans" Instead Of "Pratt"

Chris Pratt recently hosted an Instagram live session for a noble cause to raise money benefiting the “Greater Good” community. During this live session, a number of friends joined the actor and helped to promote the charitable cause that Chris Pratt was supporting at the time. Amid this, Arnold Schwarzenegger, father-in-law of Chris Pratt, also joined the Instagram live session and had a jovial moment with his son-in-law. The actor accidentally greeted Chris Pratt by calling him Chris Evans and thus had a hilarious moment on the Instagram live session.

Arnold Schwarzenegger accidentally calls his son in law Chris "Evans"

The fundraising celebration began with Chris Pratt bringing on a number of his famous friends including, Robert Downey Jr, Trisha Yearwood, Jamie Foxx, etc. It was during this time that the stars interacted with Chris on various topics and had a productive discussion with the actor. Arnold Schwarzenegger too came along soon enough and greeted Chris Pratt by saying “Hello Chris Evans”.

The actor was shocked by this and seemed unimpressed with the greeting. Arnold immediately corrected himself and said he means Pratt and not Evans. He assured Chris that he will not goof up any further as he should know his name. He also called Chris Pratt his favourite son in law. To which,h Chris immediately responded saying that he is his only son in law so that should mean that he is Arnold's favourite. Thus the two actors shared several such hilarious moments on the live session and discussed a number of other things as well.

The Instagram live session hosted by Chris Pratt helped to raise close to $615,000 for the Greater Good community. Thus the session was a productive one and fans seemingly enjoyed the live session. Chris uploaded the Instagram live session on his Instagram page and one can see the hilarious banter between him and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2-hour long IGTV video. Arnold in the live session also goes on to mention that he is extremely proud of Chris Pratt and the work he does to support communities who are in need.

