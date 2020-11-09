Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes First Bike-ride Post-surgery, Says He Is 'feeling Good Again'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back to his working out and active self, as the actor took to his Instagram to share a video of him going on his first bike-ride since his recent heart surgery and mentioned that he is “feeling good”. The actor just went through heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic on October 24. Read on to know more details about the post.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first bike-ride post-surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently went through heart surgery on the 24th of October, and the actor is taking steps towards his working out and active lifestyle. On Saturday, November 7, he took to his Instagram as he shared a video of him cycling. The video sees a glimpse of street art of Schwarzenegger posing as he flaunts his bulked-up muscles and his autograph, then the camera turns to the actor cycling down the street as he says, “feeling good again”.

The message he wrote with the post read – “I just went on my first bike ride since my heart surgery, and I’m feeling good.” The post has over 607k likes with comments from the actor fan and followers, which express they are happy to see the actor get better. Have a look at the comments here.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s heart surgery

The actor recently went through cardiac surgery, to get his aortic valve replaced. He took to his Instagram, as he shared a picture from his hospital bed in the Cleveland Clinic and thanked them for taking care of him. He also added that he has started taking walks on the streets of Cleveland and is enjoying their amazing statues.

The actor’s caption read, “Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

His health update was swamped with wishes for his good health and love, however, what caught attention was his son Patrick’s comment. Patrick commented as he had a request for his father, he wrote – “PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!”, along with a bunch of red hearts.

