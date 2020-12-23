Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He 'never Thought' Katherine Would Marry Chris Pratt

Actor Chris Pratt is married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger. She is the daughter and eldest child of veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Now, the latter has expressed that he never imagined his daughter to fall in love with someone from his same line of work, as she did when she tied the knot with Pratt. Here's what he said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger “never” thought Katherine would marry an actor like Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently attended a Zoom reunion for his 1990 action-film Kindergarten Cop hosted by Yahoo! Entertainment. During the interaction, he said that he “never, ever thought” that his daughter is going to marry an actor. Arnold mentioned that he told himself, she would be “sick and tired” of him dragging them to films sets, having them watch him blowing up buildings and killing people.

Arnold Schwarzenegger stated that his kids always enjoyed the onset experience, but Katherine was always crying for the first few movies. The 74-year-old star praised son-in-law Chris Pratt. He said that he is a “fantastic guy” who is so easy to get along with. The Terminator star asserted that he is really happy because Pratt has been a “wonderful, wonderful husband” to Katherine, and “such a great son-in-law” to him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine was born in 1989. She is his eldest child among his three more kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver. The two were married in 1986 and got separated in 2011, following 25 years of relationship. Their other children are Christina Maria Aurelia, Patrick, and Christopher Sargent.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt started dating in June 2018. In around a year of being together, they exchanged vows on June 8, 2019, in Montecito, California. The couple welcomed their first child together, Lyla Maria, in August 2020. Former Chris Pratt's wife, actor Anna Faris, also has a son together, Jack.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter and Chris Pratt’s wife, Katherine is a popular author. She wrote a book titled Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back, in 2010. She described her personal journey in it and encouraged other young women to achieve confidence. Her second book, I Just Graduated… Now What? Was published in 2014. It was followed by the children’s book, Maverick and Me in 2017, and The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable being her latest work.

