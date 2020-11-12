Arnold Schwarzenegger To Mark Small Screen Return With His First-ever Scripted TV Series

The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger is making a comeback to the small screens with his first-ever scripted television series for Netflix. The streaming service recently won the rights to the upcoming adventure spy series by outbidding other OTT platforms from Skydance Television and Nick Santora. The upcoming series, which remains untitled as of yet, will reportedly revolve around the lives of a father and daughter, played by Arnold and Monica Barbaro, respectively.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes First Bike-ride Post-surgery, Says He Is 'feeling Good Again'

When will Arnold Schwarzenegger's spy series commence production?

According to a report by Deadline, veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is all set to star and executive produce his upcoming venture for Netflix, which is said to be a global spy adventure series. The former California Governor's upcoming spy series is created by writer-producer Nick Santora and it will mark the actor's first major scripted-television venture. As per the report by the online portal, Arnold will be seen playing the on-screen father of the Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro in the TV series.

Along with creating the spy adventure series, Nick will also serve as an executive producer of the series as a part of his deal with Skydance Television. However, Arnold will also be executive producing the untitled series along with Skydance TV's Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, and Bill Bost. Furthermore, Carolyn Harris has been given the responsibility of overseeing the venture for the company.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger Feels 'fantastic' After Undergoing Second Heart Surgery In Cleveland

Before the series' rights were sold to Netflix, it was internally developed at Skydance Television and they were the ones who roped in the two leads for the series before putting it out to the OTT marketplace. With the Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer, the company extends its relationship with Netflix as they collaborated on the American sitcom Grace and Frankie as well as the cyberpunk television series Altered Carbon. However, their deal is still reportedly coming together and details about commencing the production of the series have been kept under wraps by the makers.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan's 'Iron Mask' Trailer Out, Release Date Revealed

Meanwhile, two of Arnold Schwarzenegger's movies had hit the silver screens last year. The 73-year-old was seen in the Russian-Chinese fantasy film titled Viy 2: Journey to China as well as the last installment of the Terminator film franchise, titled Terminator: Dark Fate. He will next be seen in the sequel of 2015's Kung Fury alongside Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, and Ralf Moeller.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger Offers To Open Closed Polling Booths Ahead Of US Elections

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.