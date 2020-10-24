Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after undergoing second heart surgery in Cleveland

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed that he underwent second heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. He also assured his fans and followers about feeling ‘fantastic’ in his social media post. The 73-year-old actor shared four pictures of himself from inside the hospital and while exploring Cleveland after the recovery. Take a look at the post.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter and shared the news of his second heart surgery through his official handle on October 24, 2020, Saturday. The actor also posted a series of pictures of himself on the hospital bed, and while exploring Cleveland. Apart from revealing his health condition, he also thanked everyone at the Cleveland Clinic for his treatment. Arnold Schwarzenegger said that he got a new aortic valve to function with his pulmonary valve from the previous surgery. The actor assured his fans and followers that he was doing fine.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed gratitude for his treatment. He penned, “Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland, enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!” Check out the post about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s heart surgery below:

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

Responses to Arnold Schwarzenegger's heart surgery post

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s health update received more than 2,700 retweets, 744 quote tweets, and over 48, 200 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their responses in the comment section. Many among them wished him a quick recovery and showered their love on the post. Meanwhile, others dropped emoticons like heart-eyed smileys, folded-hands, and smiling faces, to share their support after Arnold Schwarzenegger’s heart surgery. Here are some of the responses to Schwarzenegger’s health update that you must check out:

welcome to ohio — Perfect Legend 🐝 (@PerfectLegend) October 23, 2020

Get well soon Arnold! — Pete (@demp360) October 23, 2020

Absolute legend, get back to getting in that pump soon! — ToniJV (@tonijv5) October 23, 2020

