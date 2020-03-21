Arnold Schwarzenegger Has The Most Adorable Way To 'fuel Up' After Home Workout; Watch

Due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus COVID-19, many organisations and the government of different nations are requesting their citizen to practice social distancing and self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. Many global personalities are spreading awareness among their fans about the same. Recently, former governor and popular bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger also took to his social media handle and gave a sneak peek into his post-home-workout activity.

Interestingly, Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a 50-second-video on his Twitter handle. The video features Arnold along with his pet donkey and horse. At the start of the video, Arnold is seen having his food and later interrupted by his pet horse. As the video progresses, Arnold offers them salad from his plate to eat. After a few seconds, his pet donkey comes and rests his face on his forearm.

Check out the video below:

After my home workout, fueling up with Whiskey and Lulu. pic.twitter.com/keXGJye6MK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 20, 2020

The recently shared video garnered over 585k views on Twitter with more than 36k likes and 5.3k retweets. A section of Twitter users even poured their love in the comments section. Check out a few below:

Seems like the 72-year-old actor is enjoying this self-quarantine and social distancing period with his pets. From the past few days, he has frequently shared many video and posts which feature his pets. Take a look at some of his recent posts, in which he talked about social distancing and novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

