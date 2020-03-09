WWE COO Triple H Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Arnold Schwarzenegger

WWE COO Triple H has added one more feather on his glorious crown by winning the Lifetime Achievement award at the recent Arnold Classic 2020 award ceremony. Arnold Schwarzenegger himself presented the award to Triple H and the entire WWE Universe is thrilled to witness such a classic act between two of the biggest global superstars. Here’s everything you need to know about Triple H winning the Lifetime Achievement award at Arnold Classic 2020.

WWE news: Triple receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Arnold Schwarzenegger

Despite retiring from WWE as a professional wrestler, Triple H plays a massive role in conducting WWE programmes and looking after young talents. Triple H and Shawn Michaels are collectively in charge of the WWE Performance Centres and there is no doubt that that the young talents are under expert supervision. Triple H has been awarded a ‘lifetime achievement ’at the Arnold Classic 2020 for his unparalleled contribution in the field of fitness and sports promotion.

By accepting the Lifetime achievement award from Arnold Schwarzenneger, Triple H has cemented his name alongside some of the biggest celebrities in the world like Sylvester Stallone, Lou Ferrigno and Jack LaLanne. Undoubtedly, receiving the award from Arnold Schwarzenegger was a great moment for Triple H.

WWE news: Will Triple H compete at WrestleMania 36?

There are no official reports about Triple H’s participation in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. However, The Game is expected to appear like every year and surprise the fans with one or two of his finishing moves. In the previous year at WrestleMania 35, Triple H defeated Batista with the help of Ric Flair and stunned the WWE universe by presenting an iconic thriller at the Metlife stadium. However, it is considered to be one of the biggest upsets of WWE history as most of the wrestling community expected Batista to win.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)